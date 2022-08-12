Raymond James Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 390,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,985. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

