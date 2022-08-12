Raymond James Trims Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Target Price to C$11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIRDF. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BIRDF stock remained flat at $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

