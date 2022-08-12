Raymond James Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $28.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

