RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 62.60%.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $13.76. 4,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $139.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 325.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.