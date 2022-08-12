RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $13.76. 4,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $139.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,276 shares of company stock worth $3,071,281 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 325.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.