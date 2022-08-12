RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 2,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,636. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $2,411,081.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $2,411,081.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,276 shares of company stock worth $3,071,281. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading

