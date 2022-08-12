RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Cowen

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RealReal by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RealReal by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 51.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

