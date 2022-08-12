RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. RealReal updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532 in the last ninety days. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RealReal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.