Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Encompass Health (EHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC):

8/9/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $63.00.

8/8/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $62.00.

7/4/2022 – Encompass Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/21/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $70.00.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,761. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

