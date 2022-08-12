Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wacker Neuson (ETR: WAC) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €29.00 ($29.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/10/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

8/9/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($31.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/26/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/25/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($31.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

ETR:WAC traded down €0.09 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.81 ($19.19). 23,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.17 and a 200 day moving average of €19.82. Wacker Neuson SE has a twelve month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($31.53).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

