Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 18.1 %

RRGB stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Benchmark cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

