Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 18.1 %
RRGB stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $26.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Benchmark cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
