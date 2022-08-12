Refinable Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $214,958.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014942 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038968 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
