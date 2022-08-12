Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

