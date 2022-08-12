Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

