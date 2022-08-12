Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.35. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGRNF shares. Citigroup cut Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Regis Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

