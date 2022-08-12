Reko International Group (OTCMKTS:RKIGF) Trading Down 6.6%

Reko International Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKIGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Reko International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Reko International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures various engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers and their tier suppliers in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the design and construction of specialty machines and lean cell factory automation solutions, and robotics integration; high precision custom machining of critical components and assemblies; and plastic injection and compression acoustic molds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reko International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reko International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.