Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.98

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.32. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 458,422 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Insider Activity

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,864,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,529,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

