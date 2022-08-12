REPO Price Tops $0.0990 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. REPO has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $13,773.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039140 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

