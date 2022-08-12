Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
CXB opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.02. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.83.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.
