Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CSW Industrials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CSW Industrials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

