Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 12th (AAMC, AAU, ACCD, ADM, AUMN, BB, BG, BGI, CRBP, CRM)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 12th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of. DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating and a C$9.60 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG). They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO). They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). They issued a neutral rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a sell rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). The firm issued a sell rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). The firm issued a sell rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

