Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $16.57 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,880,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,880. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

