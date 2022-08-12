Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2022 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

8/4/2022 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.50.

8/3/2022 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/3/2022 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

8/3/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

8/3/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,995. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

