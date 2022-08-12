Reserve Rights Price Reaches $0.0081 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $342.16 million and approximately $25.61 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

