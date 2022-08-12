Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Lifted to Buy at Argus Capital

Argus Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$67.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.08.
QSR opened at C$77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$83.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.65. The stock has a market cap of C$23.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
