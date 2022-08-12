Revain (REV) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.75 Million

Revain (REV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Revain has a market cap of $98.75 million and approximately $487,423.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00038322 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127785 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00066577 BTC.
About Revain
Revain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
