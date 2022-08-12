Reviewing Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xcelerate and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeStance Health Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

80.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Xcelerate has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its stock price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -46.31% -23.28% -18.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcelerate and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million 4.63 -$307.20 million ($1.04) -7.93

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

