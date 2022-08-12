Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 5.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. 1,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,215,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RVMD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

