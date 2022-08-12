REVV (REVV) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

REVV (REVV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. REVV has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $425,400.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REVV has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,781.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069500 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

