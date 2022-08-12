RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 7,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.11 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 521,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

