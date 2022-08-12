Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rheinmetall from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($190.82) to €251.00 ($256.12) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($219.39) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.80.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.