RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,347. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.73.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

