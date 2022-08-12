Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,676. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.