RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 424,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

