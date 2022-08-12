RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $286.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.