RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $93.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $388.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

