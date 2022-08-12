RKL Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 419,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $76,837,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,403 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

