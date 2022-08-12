Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $3,210,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.