Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.