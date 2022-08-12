Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
