Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) PT Raised to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. 2,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $5.24.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.