Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Reduced by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.04. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,072. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

