Royal Bank of Canada Cuts OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $12.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

OLO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Down 34.6 %

Shares of OLO stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 355,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,874. OLO has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.