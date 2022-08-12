Royale Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $124.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $209,623.23 and $124.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

