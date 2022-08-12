Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) traded down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 143,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 104,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rugby Mining Trading Down 13.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

About Rugby Mining

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

