Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.21.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS stock traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

