Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Posts Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.2 %

RYAN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,416. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 833.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

