Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.17

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.17 and traded as low as $25.10. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 1,233 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

