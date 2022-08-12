Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.0 %
SFE stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,555,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Featured Articles
