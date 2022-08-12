Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.0 %

SFE stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

