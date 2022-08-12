Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 803 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after purchasing an additional 701,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 382,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

