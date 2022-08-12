Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,095,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 131,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $130.48. 37,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,527. The company has a market cap of $357.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

