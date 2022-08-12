Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.93. 202,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

